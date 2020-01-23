A presentation on “Adverse Childhood Experiences” (ACES) is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge, 244 S. Birch Street.
Presenting will be Pam Beckering, MS, LPCC, from CentraCare Minnesota. Learn what ACES are, how to recognize their effects on children and how to support children who struggle with having experienced traumatic events.
This event is recommended for adults, and registration is required. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered.
Sponsored by the CentraCare Minnesota, Cambridge Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
For information call 763-689-7390. For more events and programs, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
