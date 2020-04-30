Trevino appointed as Tenth District judge

Governor Tim Walz has announced the appointment of Catherine Trevino as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. She will be chambered in Chisago County.
“Ms. Trevino has a proven track record of putting the people of Minnesota first,” said Governor Walz. “Her legal experience and pro-bono work speak highly of her commitment to serving the people of Chisago County.”
“Ms. Trevino is hard-working and committed to her community,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Her wide-ranging legal experience will give her valuable perspective in considering cases before her. We’re honored to appoint her to the Tenth Judicial District.”
About Catherine Trevino
Trevino currently serves as a part-time Assistant Public Defender and a court appointed counsel for the Mental Health Commitment and Paternity/Contempt cases in Sherburne County. She also operates her own law firm in Anoka, where she primarily practices criminal defense.
Prior to residing in Minnesota, Trevino was a Felony Trial Supervisor at the Lake County Indiana Prosecutor’s Office, a Public Defender in Lake County, a member of the federal Criminal Justice Act Panel, and practitioner of her own law firm where she concentrated her practice in the areas of family law, eviction work, personal injury, and criminal defense.
She has done extensive pro bono work as guardian ad litem. Her community involvement includes membership in the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Minnesota Women Lawyers Community Action & Advocacy Committee, and the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force. She also serves as an advisor for the Totino Grace High School Mock Trial Team.
Trevino received her BA from Indiana University and her JD from Valparaiso University School of Law.
