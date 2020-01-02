The Tri-County DFL Senior Caucus will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Vannelli’s by the Lake, 55 Lake St. S, Forest Lake.
The group will welcome Jill Chisholm from Moms Demand Action.
From their website, MDA is “a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.” As a retired educator, Jill focuses her efforts on protecting children.
The presentation is from BeSMART, the educational wing of the organization, that is focused on practical tips and strategies for assuring gun safety in homes where children are present.
Jill’s associate Dan Hildebrand will also be presenting to raise awareness of the importance of protecting children from guns.
Those residing in eastern Anoka, southern Chisago or northern Washington County are invited to the meeting. The DFL Senior Caucus promotes the active participation of Minnesota seniors in the political process.
For information call Caucus Chair Sandy at 651-492-1149.
