The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is planning to restart with their monthly Triad Meetings. Triad is a free meeting for senior citizens to attend to learn about community services and programs as well as safety topics.
“We feel it is important to stay in contact with our seniors to keep them informed and safe” Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering said.
For those that are comfortable, meetings will take place at Cambridge Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on October 27. Sessions are limited to 10 people in the meeting space. People can also attend on their computer or phone via Zoom. A portion of this first meeting will feature instructions on how to connect via Zoom so more people will be able to attend online in the coming winter months.
Whether attending in person or via Zoom, please call 763-691-2411 or email info@sheriff.co.isanti.mn.us to register. A secure meeting access code will be provided at the time of registration for those attending via Zoom.
