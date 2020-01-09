Looking for a challenging, low-impact workout?
Slenderize and tone the entire body, relieve tension and pain, and enhance physical performance with a total body workout called “Essentrics” at East Central Regional Library-North Branch.
Sample the benefits of Essentrics: Stretch, Strengthen, Rebalance from fully certified instructor Jackie Badger on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A second session has been scheduled for the same morning hours on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Based on the popular PBS series, “Classical Stretch,” Essentrics will stretch and strengthen all 650-plus bones, muscles and fascia. This workout is suitable for adults (ages 18-plus) of all fitness levels from beginners to athletes to weekend warriors and everything in-between. Dress comfortably for a short discussion and gentle non-impact workout.
No registration is necessary, but participants will be required to fill out a liability waiver stating they are fit to participate in this workout.
Find the library at 6355 379th Street, North Branch, or call the library at 651-674-8443. For more programs and activities, check out our events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.