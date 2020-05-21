A pair of narcotics search warrants on Tuesday, May 12, resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of a “significant” amount of illegal drugs.
The first warrant was executed by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office deputies, plus members of the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force at 11 Pond St. SE in Isanti. According to police reports, over two pounds of meth, plus other illegal drugs and paraphernalia, along with over $18,000 was confiscated at the residence. 43-year-old Jon Peter Smith was arrested.
At the same time, officers with the Isanti Police Department executed the second search warrant at 207 Richard Ave SE in Isanti. There, officers and DTF agents discovered a meth lab in the basement. 26-year-old Jordan Allen Schleicher was arrested in that case.
Both suspects are being held at the Isanti County Jail and have been charged with multiple counts of felony drug charges. (See Isanti County Court Reports for a full list of charges).
