A tragic weekend on area roads was bookended by a pair of fatal crashes, with one occurring just south of Isanti and the other just north of North Branch.
The first fatality was the result of a collision between a Buick Lesabre and a semi trailer on Highway 65 on Friday, June 4 resulting in a 25-year-old Cambridge woman dying at the scene.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report, at about 6:07 p.m., a Freightliner semi, driven by 32-year-old Aklilu Alem Gebremichael of Dallas, TX, was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 at 285th Lane NE, when a 2000 Buick Lesabre, driven by 25-year-old Bianca Mae Rogalski of Cambridge, which was traveling northbound on Highway 65, struck the semi towards the rear of the Freightliner on the drivers side.
Rogalski was declared dead at the scene. Gebremichael was not injured. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The second fatality was the result of a motorcycle going off the road on Sunrise Road in Harris. According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, a report was made of a motorcycle crash near Jess Avenue and Sunrise Road. Upon arriving, deputies located a 51-year-old male deceased. According to the incident report, it appears the motorcyclist was traveling west on Sunrise Road when it crashed into the ditch.
The investigation of this crash is also ongoing. The identity of the victim had not been released as of this edition of the Star going to press.
