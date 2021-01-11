Two Kwik Trips, more businesses coming to Cambridge

On Monday, Jan. 11, the City of Cambridge officially announced four new businesses coming to town in 2021/2022. (Top left) Kwik Trip has closed on purchasing land next to Arby's, at the corner of Highway 95 and Flanders. (Top right) The former Westrom's Corner is in the final stages of also being purchased by Kwik Trip. (Bottom left) The former Sonic/Little Caesars building is about to be remodeled to house a Busy Boys restaurant. (Bottom right) The former OfficeMax store will house a Harbor Freight store.