Two Kwik Trips, more businesses coming to Cambridge

Only a little over a week into 2021, and business is officially booming within the City of Cambridge as official announcements have been made regarding two Kwik Trips being built, plus a restaurant and a tool store occupying currently vacant retail buildings.
Easily the biggest announcement is in regards to Kwik Trip, which the city and many residents have been pushing for a number of years now. According to a post on the city’s official Facebook page, Kwik Trip is set to purchase the former Westrom’s Corner station at the intersection of Highway 65 and South Main Street. The property had recently been put up for auction following an extended period of time being vacant. The last businesses located there were a BP station, along with Dickey’s BBQ.
The second location will be at the intersection of Highway 95 and Flanders, in the vacant lot next to Arby’s. According to Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel, the purchase agreement for this site has already been closed, with Kwik Trip already drawing up design plans. While no official dates have been announced, the post states the two stores may be open as early as late 2021, or sometime in 2022.
“The city is absolutely excited about not only these specific businesses, but other future businesses that are considering Cambridge,” said Vogel.
Vogel gave a ton of credit to former Economic Developer Stan Gustafson for these businesses deciding to make Cambridge their home. Gustafson just recently retired from his position at the end of 2020.
“Absolutely, Stan did a lot of the leg work even while he was approaching his retirement,” Vogel said. “I think he did a great job with Kwik Trip in particular, building a relationship with them over the years.”
At the same time as that announcement was made, the city also revealed a Busy Boys Restaurant will be opening in the former Sonic/Little Caesars building at the intersection of Opportunity Blvd. and 2nd Ave SE. According to the city, a permit has been pulled for remodeling of the building. As of this time, however, what kind of menu this new restaurant will offer has been left to speculation.
Finally, the city confirmed that Harbor Freight, which proclaims to sell “Quality tools, lowest prices,” has purchased the former OfficeMax store, and “they will be starting their remodel soon.”
