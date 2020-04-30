Two road construction projects begin May 4

Two much-requested road construction projects are set to begin in the Cambridge-Isanti area beginning on May 4.
The smaller of the two projects is along South Main Street in Cambridge. The stretch from 3rd Avenue SW to 24th Avenue SW will be milled and overlaid to eliminate the persistent pothole problem of the road.
This project was added by the council as part of the 2020 street improvement plans back in February due to the rapid and repeated deterioration of South Main Street over the last few years.
According to the city, the project should take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. The project will not require any detours, but will require traffic to switch lanes intermittently.
Highway 65 and Cajima Street
It might be a year later than originally expected, but a dangerous intersection in the City of Isanti is about to get a makeover.
Also beginning Monday, May 4, construction will begin on changing the intersection of Highway 65 and Cajima Street to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), otherwise known as a “J turn” intersection. Several of these RCIs have been constructed along Highway 65 south of Isanti, with the one at Viking Boulevard also including stoplights.
The premise of the J turns is traffic on Cajima Street will only be able to make right turns in order to get onto Highway 65. They will no longer be able to cross the two lanes of traffic in order to make a left turn or to continue driving straight on Cajima. In order to do this, drivers will make a right turn, merge over two lanes into a third lane, then make the “J turn” in order to head in their preferred direction.
The purpose of this type of intersection is to prevent high-impact, “T-bone” collisions as cars attempt to get over to the median. Over the years, there have been many collisions or near-misses at that intersection, including ones involving school buses.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the construction will require median and lane closures at various times through June.
The project is being jointly funded by MnDOT and the City of Isanti.
