Two free seminars on mental health for youth and veterans will be offered at Spirit River Community Church, Isanti, in partnership with NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and The Heart and Mind Connection. The church is located at 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti.
NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.
Youth Mental Health First Aid
A free Youth Mental Health First Aid training course will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spirit River Community Church, Isanti.
The course is designed to teach participants the risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, build better understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teach individuals how to help a youth in crisis or experiencing mental health or substance use challenges.
Participants will also learn a five-step action plan to support an adolescent developing signs and symptoms of a mental illness or emotional crisis.
To register (required) online, visit mhfa-for-youth-srcc.eventbrite.com or for more information call Chris at 612-351-2080.
Mental Health First Aid for Veterans,
Service members and Families
Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour public education program on Friday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spirit River Community Church, Isanti.
It will cover military culture and its relevance to the topic of mental health, risk factors faced by service members, how to break the stigma associated with PTSD, depression and anxiety, how to reach out to those who suffer in silence and more.
Space is limited, so register by March 11 online at mhfa-for-vets-srcc.eventbrite.com or for more info call Chris at 612-351-2080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.