A two-vehicle crash in Nessel Township and corresponding fire killed three people on Friday, Feb. 12.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:50 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Rush Point Drive (aka County Road 7) and Clover Trail. The report indicated two vehicles were involved, a passenger car and transport bus. The report also indicated both vehicles were engulfed in flames.
Upon arrival, the Rush City Fire Department extinguished the flames, whereupon emergency personnel discovered three occupants in the passenger car deceased at the scene. A press release distributed at noon on Friday did not indicate how many people were in the transport bus, or if there were any injuries to those occupants. The names of the victims also were not released.
As of the press release, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were still actively processing the scene.
