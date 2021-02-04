Unity Bank, a local community bank with 16 locations across Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin, is announcing the retirement of Pat Thiry as their Chief Commercial Relationship Manager.
Mr. Thiry worked in the banking industry for 35 years, with his last 12 at Unity Bank as the Chief Commercial Relationship Manager in Rush City, Minnesota.
Terry Rosengarten, President and Chief Operating Officer of Unity Bank says, “Pat’s extensive banking knowledge and the great customer relationships that he has developed over the years will be greatly missed. We wish Pat well on this much deserved next chapter for him and his family.”
Mr. Thiry also commented. “I have had the privilege throughout my 35 years in banking to serve my communities, my customers, and my co-workers. I hope my legacy is reflected in the future success of Unity Bank and the staff I’ve had the honor to mentor and work with. I truly hope I’ve made a difference in the lives of those customers I’ve had the joy to serve throughout my career. I look forward to retirement and traveling with my wife in our RV along with more time hunting and fishing with good friends. I have truly been blessed throughout my career.”
