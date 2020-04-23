A subgroup of the Isanti County’s “Emergency Operations Center,” in partnership with SAC’s (Senior Activities Center) is working on identifying and updating food resources for Isanti County senior citizens. Several of the normal food options available for seniors are still going on during the pandemic, but in modified form.
·Friendship Café - Senior Activity Center
Take out meals Monday-Thursday.
140 Buchanan St N #164, Cambridge
763-689-6555, M-Th 11am to 1:30pm
Delivery or take out lunch (soup, sandwich, fruit). Call to order between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Suggestion $5/meal donation if possible but not mandatory.
·Meals on Wheels
Two weeks-worth of prepared and then frozen meals are being delivered. Visit their website at: www.ccstcloud.org.
·Cambridge Food Distribution
Drive up at Isanti County Fairgrounds each Third Tuesday of the month from 3 - 6 p.m.
·Family Pathways Food Shelf
Pick up or delivery Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Phone: 763-552-3663. Family Pathways will also be distributing Catholic Charities frozen meals to seniors 60 and above who are “food shelf clients” with no income requirements. Suggestion $5/meal donation if possible.
·Matthew 25
Spirit River Community Church
Fourth Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. 1321 Heritage Blvd NE, Isanti, Phone: 612-888-4255
·Ruby’s Pantry
New Hope Community Church, Isanti. 114 Dahlin Ave NE, Isanti. $20 buys $120+ in food. Third Saturday of the month. Register at www.rubyspantry.org.
·Isanti County Food Pantry
First Baptist Church. 304 S. Main Street, Cambridge. 3:30-4:30 p.m. A referral from Family Services is required. Limited to three times in 12 months.
·Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
Food gift cards through Veteran’s Services for those serving or who have served in the military. Phone: 763-689-3591 Contact: Dan Meyer
·Braham Food Shelf
Open 8 a.m. - Noon, Thursdays on the south side of Braham Event Center.
