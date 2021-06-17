The North Branch Water & Light Commission is back down to being three members, at least for the time being.
Just before the June 2 Water & Light Commission meeting, Thomas Hals turned in his resignation to both Chair Nathan Keech, along with North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson. Hals resignation comes just two weeks after then-chair Terry Smith abruptly resigned. In his letter of resignation, Hals gave no explanation for his decision to step down.
Since the city had already declared a vacancy and determined a deadline of noon on Friday, June 18 for turning in applications to fill Smith’s seat, the council simply opted to continue on with that timeline and hopefully fill both vacancies simultaneously. The requirements for filling Hals’ seat are the same as for filling Smith’s seat, where the person either has to be a resident of North Branch or an owner of a business inside city limits, and the residence or business must be a customer of either the water or electric division of North Branch Water & Light.
Depending on the number and quality of applicants, the City Council will decide at their June 22 meeting whether they need to conduct interviews with each of the applicants, or if they are comfortable appointing someone to fill one or both vacancies, or to reopen the call for applicants if there isn’t at least two satisfactory applicants.
