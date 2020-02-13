Vasaloppet Art Show sets new attendance record

Over 780 people visited the Vasaloppet Art Show the weekend of Feb. 7-9. The art show, held in conjunction with the Vasaloppet Ski Race was presented by the Kanabec County Art Association. Visitors viewed more than 100 pieces of art created by 32 area artists. Several artists were first-time entrants.
Darren Terpstra, exhibit designer/coordinator at the University of Minnesota, led the gallery tour on Friday evening. For the Judge’s Choice Awards, he chose Dee Ann Sibley’s “The Warrior,” Jacque Sabolik’s “Don’t Fence Me In” and Tommy Thomsen’s “Snowshoe Morning.”
Visitors had an opportunity to vote for their favorite works of art in several categories.
Receiving the most votes in the Emotional Response category were: “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” by Val Raivo, “Homeland” by Melinda Cloose and “3 Hours, 11 minutes and 2 Seconds” by Carl Long.
Receiving the most votes in the Most Creative category were: “Sunfish” by Keith Raivo, “Homeland” by Melinda Cloose and “Window View - WOW” by Barbara Orstad.
Receiving the most votes in the Favorite category were: “Window View - WOW” by Barbara Orstad, “Feel the Pull” by Carl Long and “Pheasant Road” by Elmer Strand.
