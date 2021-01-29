Mass starts are unamassed, bell-ringing spectators are discouraged from gathering downtown and snotsicled skier embraces of kranskullas at the finish line are strictly off-limits.
Mora’s annual Vasaloppet USA, which is typically a celebration of Nordic skiing and the international relationships it fosters will take place this year, but will look very different during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been heartbreaking because there are so many things we’ve had to leave out,” said Vasaloppet USA Board President Jon Larson.
“One of the reasons the race was established was to bring people downtown in the winter, but now we’re telling people to come, ski then go home,” Larson said, without gathering for celebrations, or packing local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Vasaloppet organizers aren’t expecting any of their usual visitors from other countries as COVID-19 safety measures complicate international travel.
The main ski races have in-person participation caps of 250 skiers for each of the four races (the Team race is canceled for 2021) which will be spread out over two days: February 13-14. Even the soup stops, a hallmark of Mora’s volunteer spirit and hospitality, are being altered to offer only beverages (no food) and minimize person-to-person contact. Skiers also have the choice of participating virtually rather than in-person. For more information or to register, visit vasaloppet.us.
The peripheral events and activities surrounding the weekend like dinners, live music, dancing, art shows, auctions, and others have either been canceled or gone virtual.
“We’ve made every effort to make this a safe event,” Larson said. Vasaloppet event plans have been reviewed positively by Kanabec County Public Health.
Larson said that the event will have a little less of the exciting, celebratory atmosphere, but skiers have been supportive and understanding. Registrations for the race including in-person and virtual registrations are about on par with previous years.
Vasaloppet USA has coordinated with other large ski races in the Midwest to share ideas and problem solve. Larson said this has been a silver-lining to problems caused by the pandemic. The collaboration has strengthened their relationships, which Larson believes will last in the future and lead to more cross-promotion of events and skiing in general.
“The more people that ski, the better,” he said.
Next year is the Vasaloppet’s 50th anniversary. Larson said he was feeling hopeful that Vasaloppet events could proceed unhindered by then.
