Three juveniles are lucky to be alive after avoiding a full-on collision with an oncoming train at a local intersection.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 at 7:03 p.m., Emergency Communications received a 911 call of a car that was hit by a train on 299th Ave NE and Jackson Street NE, just north of the City of Isanti.
Upon arrival, deputies found a Chevy Impala that had been traveling westbound on 299th Ave. According to statements from witnesses, the vehicle stopped at the stop sign for the tracks and then proceeded across when it was hit in the rear of the vehicle by the train.
A 16-year-old, who was in the back seat, was transported by Allina EMS to Cambridge Medical Center for minor injuries. The driver and front-seat passenger, who are both 17 years old, were released to their parents with no noticeable injuries.
Because all three victims are minors, their names are not being released. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.