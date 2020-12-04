Editor's note: this information has been updated from the information published in our physical edition.
The North Branch food distribution service for area district early childhood and Sunrise Elementary students, “Viking Vittles,” will be available each day during the district’s remote learning period. Food can be picked up at the Outlet Mall, storefront #108, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Jan. 14. Call Donna at 612-363-5072 with any questions or for more information.
