Viking Vittles is back this year serving students PK-5 with bags of food that are sent home the last day of school each week. This is available to any child who signs up for the program; there are no qualifications. Viking Vittles is available at the Education Center, Sunrise River School, and at the mall for distant learning students.
Viking Vittles has also started a new Care Closet at the middle school. Students will be able to shop for food to bring home to assist families that are food insecure. In addition to the food there will be personal care products as well as school supplies available.
These programs are made possible by the generous support of our community--in particular the American Legion Post 85, the Lions as well as many individuals, churches and businesses. In addition, the program received grants from Great River Energy, Operation Round Up, Walmart, Thrivent and the Initiative Foundation.
The organization is also collecting hoodies for middle school students and winter jackets for children 4-10. Anyone who has a new or next-to-new hoodie or jacket they are willing to donate, they can be dropped off at Trinity Lutheran Church (Door 12) on Wednesdays from 9a.m.-3p.m. or the Middle School entry at door #1.
The organization is always looking for volunteers to deliver the totes to the schools. To volunteer to help out, email outreach@trinitynorthbranch.org.
Donations to Viking Vittles can be sent via a check payable to Trinity Lutheran Church P O Box 447 North Branch, MN 55056. Please note Viking Vittles in the memo line. Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles.
Questions may be directed to Donna at 612-363-5072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.