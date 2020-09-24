Since larger gatherings are still discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both North 65 Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Chisago County and North Branch Area Community Education are holding virtual candidate forums in order for voters to obtain needed information on the local candidates running for office.
The North Branch candidate forum will feature candidates for North Branch Mayor, Chisago County District 2 and 3 Commissioners, Minnesota State Senate, District 32, and Minnesota State Representatives, Districts 32A and 32B.
A live stream of the forum is at stream.meet.google.com/stream/73a3ec14-8a29-4ebb-bbce-be4f3b41fffe. The username is nbguest@isd138.org and the password is 138vikings. The event will be recorded so anyone who can’t log on at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 can view it at a later date.
The North 65 forum will feature candidates for both Cambridge and Isanti City Council, Cambridge-Isanti School Board, Isanti County District 2,3, and 4 Commissioners, Minnesota Sate Senate, District 32, and Minnesota State Representative, District 32A.
This forum will be conducted via zoom. Go to www.North65chamber.com for information on how to log on. Anyone who wishes to submit a question for the candidates can do so at that same website. The forum will be from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. It can also be viewed at a later time via the North 65 Chamber’s YouTube channel.
