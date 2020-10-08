Virtual Storytime is back, and so are your local librarians, who together with youngsters and their families will have fun, sing songs, read books and learn. Watch on the East Central Regional Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ecrlmn/.
Grab your shakers and scarves for Virtual Storytime, which runs every week from now until Nov. 18. The librarians and their schedules are:
· Ms. Erica on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.;
· Ms. Amelia on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; and
· Ms. Kirsten on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Each week we will spend 20-30 minutes working on our early literacy skills while we all spend time at home. Video will be accessible for a week so you don’t have to watch at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook (@ecrlmn).
