If you live or work in Chisago County and have a desire to improve the child protection system, consider volunteering for the Citizens Review Panel.
The panel, one of several created by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, is an independent group that provides a unique perspective and insight into the county’s child protection system. Through research projects, the group helps Chisago County improve its child welfare system. The shared goal is better service and improved well-being for all children.
Panel members:
· Conduct research into various aspects of Chisago County’s child protection system and offer an outside perspective of the work, suggest ways to better safeguard children who have been abused or neglected and offer ideas on how families and communities can work together to better serve children.
Your commitment:
· Meet the first Tuesday of the month at the Health and Human Services Building, Center City from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.
· Conduct research into how Chisago conducts its work in children and family services (which may include reviewing case files, analyzing trends, etc.) and make recommendations.
· This is a two-year term; volunteers are limited to a six-year term limit.
· You will receive reimbursement for parking or other expenses including attending conferences and training, etc. but are otherwise unpaid.
For more information or to apply:
· Email Mary.Doyle@state.mn.us or bdkozel@gmail.com for an application packet.
The process:
· Panel members and county staff select applicants for interviews.
