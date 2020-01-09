The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour combines learning, lessons and laughter into an exciting educational adventure, and two local high school students will experience it as representatives of East Central Energy (ECE) on June 20-25, 2020.
The six-day, all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., is open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors whose parent or guardian is an ECE member. Students will meet teens from all over the country, engage in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, learn more about electric cooperatives and tour the nation’s capital.
As part of the application process, students are asked to write an essay on a topic provided by the co-op. Finalists will be interviewed by a panel of judges, and two students will be selected to attend the tour.
Information is available at eastcentralenergy.com. Request an application packet by emailing desiree.cuda@ecemn.com or by calling 1-800-254-7944, ext. 8031.
Application materials must be completed and returned to ECE by Feb. 24, 2020.
