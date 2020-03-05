What’s more fun than a basket of leprechauns? It’s the St. Pat’s Library Scavenger Hunt!
Allow a little extra time when you visit East Central Regional Library-Rush City on Tuesday, March 17, so you can follow the clues to discover what’s at the end of the rainbow. Clues will be available for various age groups so everyone can get involved – and that’s no blarney!
All ages welcome, and no registration is necessary. The scavenger hunt will be offered all day so stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 17.
Celebrate the first day of spring with a visit to the Rush City Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Geared to kids in grades K-4, this event will include an assortment of crafts to help welcome the change of season.
Lots and lots of library Lego bricks also will be set up for creative free play. All Lego pieces supplied. No registration necessary.
The library is located at 240 W. 4th Street in downtown Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.