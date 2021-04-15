Welia Health has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Welia Health is in the top 7% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services.
The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including:
•Total time spent in the Emergency Department.
•Time from admission to a room.
•Percent of emergency patients who left without being seen.
Criteria for selecting Welia Health as one of America’s Best also included the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. Also included this year were hospitals that performed well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis, a very dangerous condition. The awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country. Hospitals received additional credit if they have an accredited trauma center.
The award is especially significant given that long waits and high crowding can negatively impact patient outcomes, including patients leaving without receiving medical treatment, longer overall length of hospital stay and an increase in mortality rates.
“We have found that recommendations are an important consideration used by women in selecting a hospital for themselves and their family. By helping women know which hospitals in their area provide the best critical care, we are able to help them make better decisions, especially when it comes to emergency situations,” says Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “Women make over 80% of healthcare decisions and have demanding lifestyles and we help simplify her life by making it easy for her to find the best care in those stressful emergency situations.”
Welia Health is one of 477 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
Randy Ulseth, CEO of Welia Health says, “While we are both proud and humbled to receive this high honor, it is the words of affirmation from our patients and community members that mean the most to us. Thank you for placing your trust in Welia Health.”
