Beginning March 25, Family Pathways and Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center will be offering “Connect for Well-Being,” a six week series to help you build connections with others and get tips for living a healthy life.
The series will be facilitate by Family Pathways Community Outreach and Educator Collette Colucci and Cambridge Medical Center’s Community Health Program Specialist Karla Patrick. To register, email collette@familypathways.org. For more information on Family Pathways and its programs, visit FamilyPathways.org.
