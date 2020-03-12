Wild River Audubon offers free events for nature lovers

Wild River Audubon (WRA) has a great line-up of events for bird enthusiasts in the coming year.
WRA is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society that encompasses East Central Minnesota’s Chisago, Isanti, northern Washington and southern Pine counties.
Below is an overview of what’s ahead. For more details on any program, go to www.wildriveraudubon.com/events.
March 31 - Climate Action: The Most Important Steps We Should Take
On Tuesday, March 31, J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director at Fresh Energy in St. Paul, will present “Climate Action – The Most Important Steps We Should Take” from 7-9 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts, 5521 E. Viking Blvd, Wyoming.
Hamilton is a gifted communicator and in 2019 won a statewide award from Minnesota businesses and citizens as the state’s Critical Collaborator, credited for inspiring and activating rural and urban audiences to pull the highest levers for climate action.
April 25 - Earth Day Adopt-a-Highway Clean-Up
On Saturday, April 25, WRA will celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program. We will meet at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Redwing Avenue and 310th Street (County Highways 21 and 37) about one mile north of Shafer to clean up our adopted two-mile stretch of roadway. In September we’ll return to this roadway to do our fall clean-up.
May - May Bird Walks
During the month of May, as local birds return and others stop on their way to nesting areas farther north, we hold weekend morning bird walks to observe, learn and appreciate nature’s beauty especially as provided by our avian friends.
We welcome the public to join us on Saturday, May 9, at Anderson Park in North Branch, on Saturday, May 16, at Wild River State Park, and on Saturday, May 23, at Hawk Meadows near Wyoming.
In June we’ll host a midsummer’s evening outing at Allemansratt Park in Lindstrom.
More details will be posted on www.wildriveraudubon.com/events.
June 17 - Birds & Beers Talk
Every other month WRA hosts “Birds & Beers” at the Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, 10825 Lake Blvd., Chisago City. Upcoming talks include: “Bluebirds and Bluebird Trails” by Gloria Peterson from 6:30-8 p.m. on June 17, and “Saw-whet Owls of the St. Croix Valley” (check later for details).
September thru December
We are also very excited to announce special birding opportunities this fall as we look for shorebirds in September and in November, we hope to find the sea ducks that pass through our area on their way south.
And finally, in December, we close out the year with our annual Christmas Bird Count, participating in the largest citizen science project on the planet while learning about our local natural world.
Program details
There is no charge for any of these programs. We are an environmental conservation organization striving to bring an awareness and appreciation of the natural beauty of our area to all who reside here. You do not have to contribute to the Audubon Society to participate. We welcome people of all ages and all experience levels to join us.
We will post event details in this newspaper two or three weeks in advance. You can also follow us on Facebook (Wild River Audubon Society) or subscribe to our newsletter via an email to info@wildriveraudubon.com.
