The winds of change are blowing through North Branch this year as the annual Winter Fest celebration replaces two long-standing events with two new ones.
“All events need to be looked at to make sure that they’re relevant,” said Julia Gervais, executive director of North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce. “Winter Fest has been around for about 20 years, and there’s always excitement with new pieces added to an event.”
One change in the fest that runs Feb. 5-9 is the discontinuance of the ice sculptures featured in Central Park.
“Our ice sculptures were amazing,” she said, “but with the cost of ice going up and the cost of the artists going up, we just couldn’t sustain that.”
Over $2,000 was spent annually for the sculptures, and Gervais said she didn’t feel right asking members to continue to sponsor sculptures with the uncertain nature of the displays.
“We couldn’t guarantee how long they’d be up because you never know with Minnesota winters,” she said. “We just couldn’t guarantee exposure.”
Another change is the elimination of the Medallion Hunt.
“I don’t know about you,” Gervais said, “but I don’t love being out in the frigid cold in February for hours looking for a little medallion. ... It limits the people that can participate.”
So in looking at what kind of activity could take the place of the sculptures and hunt, she turned to one of the goals of the Chamber for inspiration.
When she took over the Chamber about two and a half years ago, Gervais made it a personal mission to incorporate more of the “Buy Local” movement into events.
“I think we started feeling a little more pressure to do that because of the changes in retail, the changes in the economy,” she said. “There’s just so much change that I think that message really needs to be a focus.”
Thus, the “Buy Local Sweepstakes” was born.
Hashtag your visits around town
The goal of this new activity is to get residents out into area businesses where they’ll take a selfie or photo in the establishment and post it to social media with the hope of winning a prize package worth over $300.
Entering is easy: between Feb. 5-9 take a photo of yourself at a business in North Branch, Stacy, Harris, Almelund or Sunrise River Valley, post it to your Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #nbwinterfest2020.
Also tag the business and the Chamber (Facebook: @NorthBranchChamber and Instagram: @nbachamber).
The selfies will accomplish a few things, according to Gervais.
“(The photos) are showing that entrants are there,” she said, “They’re showcasing the business’s products, something cool about that business, hopefully. They’re also letting us know that they’re participating.”
On Monday, Feb. 10, the Chamber will randomly select a winner from the photos posted to Facebook and Instagram using an online generator that searches hashtags.
The winner receives a prize basket filled with cash, gift cards and prizes from local businesses.
“We’re giving 50 bucks cash because that’s just super fun and everybody loves cash,” Gervais said. “We’ve got Kwik Trip gift cards, Octane Nutrition cards for herbal shakes. (Radio station) KBEK gave us two tickets to the Listening Room for concerts. We’re still compiling.”
SnoBarons Snowmobile Club has donated money so the Chamber has been able to actually purchase gift cards, with many of the gift cards purchased through a match by the SnoBarons donation and the business offering the gift card.
More details about the event can be found at www.NorthBranchChamber.com, but Gervais wants residents to know they must be 18 to play and can enter as many times as they want – the more the better.
“It’s unlimited,” she said. “By the laws of statistics, the more photos you enter the odds of you being selected are higher. You can do 50 a day if you want to at different businesses.”
Candlelight Ski added
Another new event this year is the promotion of the Candlelight Ski at Wild River State Park northeast of Almelund along the St. Croix River.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, drop by any time between 6-9 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking along a groomed trail up to three miles long with candles lighting the way. The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa or cider near a crackling bonfire.
Snowshoes and skis can be rented or checked out at the park. Call 651-257-0685 in advance to confirm the availability of equipment and to reserve it.
“The park blew my mind,” Gervais said after a recent visit. “I had no idea about the community center they have there. There are little animals in there you can hold, snakes you can hold. They have classes on wildlife, and there’s a nature observatory.”
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks – $7 for one day or $35 for a year-round permit. Cross-country skiers aged 16 and older will also need a Great Minnesota Ski Pass ($10 for one day or $25 for annual pass).
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.
Familiar events still included
The Winter Fest will still include favorite activities like the Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting, Vintage Snowmobile Expo & Ride, Puzzle Contest and Omelet Breakfast (see sidebar for details).
Gervais said the Chamber is ready to help residents get out and have some fun in the dead of winter through the Winter Fest events.
“We’re hardy people,” she said. “We need to get out of the house. I’m praying for good weather for the events that are outside, but I think just having that sense of an event during this time will get people out and about, the town bustling, and that’s what this is all for.”
