Children are invited to the winter edition of Preschool and Lapsit Storytimes for early literacy fun and learning at East Central Regional Library-Rush City.
At Preschool Storytime, children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 14 and 15; Feb. 11 and 12; and March 10 and 11.
The same theme will be presented on both the second Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. Recommended for ages 3-5; siblings always welcome.
Lapsit Storytime, which is geared to newborns to 30 months of age, will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 11:30 a.m. The dates are: Jan. 14 and 28; Feb. 11 and 25; March 10 and 24; and April 14 and 28.
The library is located at 240 W. 4th Street in downtown Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
