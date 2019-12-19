It might not look like it in these photos, but the transformation of the old GracePointe Crossing Gables East building into the new Cambridge library is moving along quite quickly.
During a private tour last Monday, Dec. 16, representatives from the city of Cambridge, the East Central Regional Library and the media were shown what has been accomplished so far.
