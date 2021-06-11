Alan W. Matthias

Alan Wayne Matthias, of Cambridge, MN, passed away in Isanti, MN on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was 88 years old.
Alan was born on March 28, 1933, in Sac City, Iowa, the youngest son of Rev. Arthur and Elsie Ellen (Harder) Matthias. He was baptized and confirmed by his father at St. Peters Lutheran Church in rural Sac City, Iowa.
He graduated from the University of Iowa and entered the Air Force in August, 1954. Alan was a pilot stationed in sites as diverse as Lubbock, Texas and Thule, Greenland, where he flew refueling tankers during the time of the Cold War. Alan was discharged in August, 1957 at the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He carried a love of planes and flying throughout his life, and later referred to these years as some of the best times of his life.
Alan met Lois Ann Thom in California following his time in the service, and they were married June 10, 1960, in Waconia, MN. They moved back to Waconia and raised five children there, where he built and ran an accounting and tax practice.
After a divorce, Alan met and married Linda Toft on October 16, 1992. The two lived in Victoria until moving to Cambridge in the later years of his life. Through Linda, Alan had three step-children, as well as 11 step-grandchildren and three step great grandchildren who have always called him “Grandpa.”
He was a wonderful husband and father who enjoyed the whole family. Getting together with friends and family was always a very special time for him. He was a quiet, humble and dignified person who worked diligently at whatever it was he was doing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Elsie Matthias; sisters Edna Matthias, Doris Matthias; brothers Elmer Matthias, Marvin Matthias.
Alan is survived by his loving family: wife Linda Matthias; children Mark (Pam) Matthias, Ellen (Tom) Sartorius, Ann (John) George, Peter Matthias, Patricia (Brian) Davis; grandchildren Kara Matthias, Maren Matthias, Kai George, Haakon George, Benjamin Davis, Abigail Davis, Jordan Newlon, Adryan Dupre and Alyson Francis; step-children Daniel (Bonnie) Nelson, Rachel (Steve) Reed and Laura (Mike) Atkins; step-grandchildren Lydia Nelson, Ellie Dougherty, Noah Olson, Jake Olson, Josie Olson, Elijah Olson, Kresten Atkins, Lily Atkins, Summer Atkins, Naomi Atkins , Gloria Atkins; step-great-grandchildren, Vivian Olson, Carter Dougherty and Stella Olson; brother Arnold Matthias; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) in Waconia from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. A time of sharing will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
