Alfie Sandell

Alfie Carl Sandell, 91 of Aitkin passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Aitkin. He was born October 6, 1928, in Cambridge. He graduated from Cambridge High School and was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty.
Alfie is survived by his stepsons Dean (Robin) Findell, Dale (Kathy) Findell and David Findell; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Alfie’s family would like to thank the staff at Golden Horizons Assisted Living for the great care he received over the past five years.
No services are planned at this time. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
