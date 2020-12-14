Allan G. Peterson

Allan George Peterson went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 10, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.
He was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Princeton, MN to George and Belinda (Hansen) Peterson. After he graduated from Princeton High School in 1962, he joined the National Guard and was proud to serve his country for six years.
Allan met Marilyn when they both worked at Fingerhut in Princeton, MN. They were married Nov. 27, 1965, during a Minnesota winter blizzard. He was an amazing dad. He would sit on the chair swing with his kids swinging and singing. He would hook up the wagon in the summer and a sled in the winter and pull his kids around on his tractor. He loved his tractor. They had a love/hate relationship. When the tractor was working, he loved it, when it wasn’t, he hated it… but he would tear it apart, fix it, and off he would go again. He kept the mini bike in top working order, no matter how many times one of the kids ran into a tree or took a spill. He was always available when asked his advice, recommendations, or asked for help.
Allan’s career brought him to Federal Cartridge in Anoka, MN where he worked for 40 years until he retired in 2006. He was such an asset for Federal that they even asked him back out of retirement to do a little training. He was so proud of his career there and all that he accomplished. Al, or Red as some of them called him, was well liked by all and irreplaceable.
Allan was a devoted family man that worked hard to make sure his family was taken care of. He loved to hunt, fish - in the boat and on the ice, he loved camping, traveling, heading up north every July blueberry picking with the Swedeen clan, playing softball, keeping his lawn immaculate and woodworking - creating many beautiful items. He could fix anything, and I mean anything! If he didn’t have a part, he would make the part he needed. He would take anything that didn’t work apart, and put it back together to work better than ever before. He spent most of his retired days up in his shed, fixing something or building something.
Allan was a God-loving Christian, served his church as a Deacon for many years, devoted many hours cutting the grass and maintaining the softball field at his church, and said he wasn’t afraid to die because he knew where he was going. Allan was admired, respected, and loved by many, and we all will miss his big smile, his sense of humor, his laugh, his sparkle in his eyes and his vast knowledge.
Allan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004. The doctors told him then that he would be in a wheelchair within three to five years. He proved them wrong, and continued to prove them wrong for the past 16 years. He never quit; he never gave up. Even in the last weeks he was still walking around with (or many times without) his walker, and only using a wheelchair when absolutely needed. He was strong, and maybe even more stubborn, but he was not going to let his disease conquer him so soon in his life.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Gerald.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn (Swedeen) Peterson; his children, Sherri Peterson, Shane Peterson, Vicki (Greg) Elmore, Emily (Doug) Sanford; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Jace, Ashley, Adam, Jay, Jenna, Alex and Alison; five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Elijah, Ezra, Emelia, and Benson; and his sister Shirley (John) Reiman.
The family would like to send out a special ‘Thank You’ to the St. Croix hospice team. Your caring, compassion, patience, understanding and helpfulness is so appreciated. We could not have made it through this journey without your help. Thank you to all family and friends for all your help, prayers, and thoughts.
Funeral Services were held noon, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Cambridge. Interment will be at a later date at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.