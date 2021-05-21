Allan J. Anderson, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021, at the Estates of Rush City. He was 59 years old.
Allan was born on Sept. 10, 1961, to Barbara and James Anderson in Minneapolis. He and his family moved to Cambridge in 1970. He started his schooling at CADRE and went on to graduate from Cambridge-Isanti High School, Class of 1982. After graduation, he went to work at Industries Inc of Mora, MN, where he worked at Blue Fox and Park Industries performing various tasks.
Allan was a practical joker and a huge flirt. He participated in Special Olympics, excelling in running events and bowling. When he wasn’t being an Olympian, he loved watching scary movies, collected comic books and was and avid photographer. Allan lived for holidays and special events and couldn’t wait for the next event to start. Later in life, he attended the United Methodist Church in Cambridge for several years and truly enjoyed his time attending services.
Allan was preceded in death by his father James, infant brother Virgil, grandparents, Herbert and Mable Anderson, and Gilbert and Tillie Olson.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Anderson, and siblings Ron (Lisa) Anderson and Greg Anderson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Nick, Megan and Katie Nesheim, Amelia and Paige Anderson.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday May 28, 2021, at North Isanti Baptist Church 2248 313th Ave NE Cambridge. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church
Interment North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Memorials preferred.
