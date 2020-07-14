Alvin C. Wenzel, 90 of North Branch passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial visitation will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by a private family service.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com.
