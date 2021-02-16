Anne Margrethe Hauge, of Lewiston, Idaho, formerly of Cambridge and Minneapolis, MN, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was 68 years old.
She was born May 6, 1952, in Oslo, Norway to Odd Roald and Berit Hverven Hauge. At just six weeks old she immigrated to Brooklyn, New York with her parents. In 1961 the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and in 1966, moved to Cambridge, Minnesota where Anne graduated from high school in 1970.
She worked as a candy striper at the local hospital, then at the Cambridge State Hospital and after high school, at a nursing home in Minneapolis. All of these experiences kindled the fire to pursue a nursing degree and follow in her mother’s footsteps. She graduated with her LPN degree in 1979, RN degree in 1986 and her BSN from Lewis-Clark State College in 2006.
She worked in nursing homes, the oncology department at the University of Minnesota Medical Center and eventually retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic.
Anne had a strong faith. She enjoyed art, classical music and attending theater performances. Her nieces and nephews gave her great joy and she loved them unconditionally. Her cat Emily held a very special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Karin Becker (Dennis Anderson) and Monica Ahlman (David); sister-by-choice, Terry Winker (Bill) of Lewiston, ID; niece Lina (Doug) and their children, Tia (Nolvin), Amy, Gabe and Tobias; niece Katie; nephew Keith (Kristy) and their daughter Angela; nephew Erik (Sara) and their daughter Luella; and nephew Kai (Sarah).
A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date.
