Archie Olson Jr. of Bay Lake Township, died on March 6, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was 85 years old.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1935, to Archie and Edith (Wendorf) Olson Sr. Archie married Deanna Larson on Feb. 28, 1959, in Fort Riley, KS. He was the retired owner of Metro Curbing Inc. in Bloomington and was a member of the Cement Masons Union. He was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, a past council member and volunteered at Salem West Ministry. He also volunteered at the Cuyuna Range Food Shelf.
Preceding Archie in death are his parents and seven siblings.
Archie is survived by his wife Deanna; two sons, Craig (Monica) Olson of Jordan and Shawn Olson of Burnsville; one daughter, Dayette (Dale) O’Brien of Ramsey; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Full military honors will be presented by the Walter-Scott Erickson American Legion Post #443, Deerwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery in Cambridge. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
