Audrey J. Nordin

Audrey Jane Nordin of Cambridge, is now dancing in Heaven with her love, Ole. She passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She was 91 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ole, and brother, Doug.
Audrey will be missed by her daughter, Sheree (Mark) Domagall; grandchildren, Shayna (Ben) Ray and Brandon (Lisa) Domagall; great-grandchildren, Madaline, Isabella, Jack, and Sam; and other family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge.
