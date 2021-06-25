Aurora J. Stewart

Aurora Stewart passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, as the result of an automotive accident at the age of 18.
Aurora Jewel Stewart was born Jan. 9, 2003, in Cambridge, Minnesota. Aurora attended Pine City Schools and recently graduated from the Pine City Area Learning Center. A huge milestone for Aurora was the day she graduated; her genuine excitement and passion for the graduation ceremony was contagious. She had plans to attend Pine Technical and Community College the fall 2021.
Everyone that knew Aurora knew this was just the beginning of her dream to become a social worker. She was always willing to listen and extend a helpful hand to her many friends and family. She spent a lot of time with and being very attentive to her grandmother; always asking what she needed and if there was anything she could do for her. Aurora was just beginning a summer part-time job selling cutlery to help with school finances.
Aurora will be dearly missed and never forgotten; friends and family will cherish memories of a young vibrant life cut short.
Aurora’s dear canine companion CiCi, always by her side, also died as a result of the automotive accident.
A celebration of life for Aurora will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with a service at noon Saturday, July 10 at Aurora’s home.
Funeral arrangements for Aurora Stewart are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel, www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
