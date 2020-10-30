Becky Ann Oker, of Cambridge, died peacefully at home Oct. 27, 2020. She was 72 years old.
Becky was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Braham, Minnesota to Clarence and Ethel (Bates) Eastlund. She grew up and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge. On Aug. 20, 1966, Becky married Lawrence Oker in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. They lived in Isanti until moving to Cambridge in 1969.
Becky enjoyed country music and camping. They had a camper on Rush Lake and Becky loved visiting with people in the campground. She was friendly, wanting to talk with everyone, and making sure people felt welcome and special.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, David Oker, Dennis Oker and Gilbert Peterson.
Becky will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Larry; brother, Jay (Audrey) Eastlund; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl Peterson, Debbie (John) Lindberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A private graveside service at Isanti Union Cemetery will follow. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
