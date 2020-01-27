Bernard “Butchie” Butcher III, 32, of Buhl, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Taylor-Life Event Center in Brainerd, Minn. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the event center. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkins-Northland Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cloquet, Minn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.