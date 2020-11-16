Beth Ann Peterson, of Bock, formerly of Cambridge and Braham, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was 59 years old.
Beth is survived by brothers, Daryl of Braham, Duane (Susan) of Minneapolis and Bruce (Lori) of Norwood Massachusetts.
A private graveside service will be held at the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Stanchfield Baptist Church or Industries, Inc. -a division of PHASE (601 S. Cleveland St. Cambridge, MN 55008). Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.