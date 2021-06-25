Betty J. Krona

Betty Jane Krona, of Cambridge passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home in GracePointe Crossing. She was 94 years old.
Betty was born in Braham, Minnesota to parents Ben and Henrietta (Olson) Hanson on May 6, 1927. She married Wayne Krona on April 6, 1946.
Betty’s main passion for work included being an Extraordinary Domestic Goddess. Other significant accomplishments include Director of Operations, Master Gardener, and Food Service Director at the Krona Farm. Other notable titles Betty excelled at were, President of Kevin and Kenny’s Fan Club, and outstanding volunteer at the local nursing homes. She also kept up her Lutefisk Culinary License and was deemed Isanti County’s Lutefisk Master Chef. Her most honorary title was that of Devoted Loving Mother, Wife and Friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, infant son Peter, grandson Michael, sisters June Hanson and Lorraine Norling, nephews Randy, Gene and Gary Norling, and niece Sharon.
Betty is survived by her sons Kenny (Tana) Krona, Kevin (Deborah) Krona; grandsons Brandon and Travis Krona; nieces Gloria (Bruce) Rittenauer, Jane (Wes) Peterman, Pam (Tom) Hove, Sandra Barnhart (goddaughter), Jane Johnson, Karen Norling; nephews Dick (JoJo) Norling, Lee (Tony) Norling, John Norling, John Ritzinger; sisters from another mother, life-long friends Rosie Ernst, Shirley Strand, Maxine Manthei, Joyce Martin; extended family includes, Pamela Menke Pudwill (goddaughter), Nicky, Lisa and Marla (daughters), Alexandra and Lindsey (granddaughters), Franco (grandson), Willow (great grandbaby); numerous friends, neighbors and acquaintances, too many to mention each individual, however remembered with appreciation.
There are no words to convey our gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to Betty’s GracePointe family, Hospice family, and Cambridge Lutheran Church family for the love, laughter and light you shared in Betty’s life.
A Private Memorial Service was held Monday, June 28, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment was in the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
