Betty J. Lutterman

Betty Jane Lutterman (nee Peterson), of Cambridge, passed away with family by her side on July 27, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 91 years old.
Betty was born Dec. 15, 1929, on her family’s farm in Maple Ridge Township, Minnesota, to John and Myrtle (Anderson) Peterson. She went to grade school at Maple Ridge Schoolhouse and graduated from Braham High School in 1947.
On Feb. 18, 1950, she was united in marriage to Willard “Bill” Lutterman, and they had nine children. Betty leaves an incredible legacy behind her in her family. She dedicated her life to the profound love and deep care for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even the many families she babysat for over the years in the Cambridge area, leaving the legacy behind as “Grandma Betty” to many. She loved writing letters and always remembered to send birthday cards. Her bright smile, grace and wit were with her to the end. She will live on in the hearts of so many people who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by son Michael; husband Willard; brothers Myrlin, Duane, and Dale; sisters Virginia (Ginny) and Janet; and several in-laws.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Dean (Judy) Lutterman of Monticello, Dennis Lutterman of Ham Lake, Mark (Alison) Lutterman of Iron River, WI, Deb Tonn of Cambridge, Karen (Rob) Davis of Andover, Jim (Katie) Lutterman of Cambridge, Duane (Denise) Lutterman of Cambridge, Ken (Janice) Lutterman of Cambridge, 25 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; brothers Myron Peterson of Minneapolis, Frank Peterson of Kenyon; sisters JoAnne (Leonard) Reese of Arizona, Delyte (Gary) Robertson of Arizona, Ione Maxwell of St. Paul; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Mass 5 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Christ The King Catholic Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.