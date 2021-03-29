Boniface “Boni” Joseph Zierden, of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, with family at his side. He was 85 years old.
Boni was born on Sept. 26, 1935, in Sauk Centre, MN to James and Christine Zierden. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1953. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. He spent his 30 year career as a union meat cutter for Country Club Markets.
He met the love of his life, Barbara Bolduc, and they were married on Aug. 11, 1962. The family ultimately settled on Rush Lake in 1969, where Boni enjoyed the rest of his life. Nothing was more important to Boni than his faith and family.
Boni was preceded in death by his wife Barb, his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his children, Mark (JoAnn), Dean (Kathy), Scott (Wendy), Troy (Nikkole) and Lynn (Jeff) Schwab; grandchildren, Jessica, Grace, Zachary, Tonya, Annelise, C.J., Kate, Anna, Ryan, Haley, and Marisa; great-grandchildren, Payton, Grayson and Jason; sisters-in-law, Ruth, Alice, and Carol; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Fr. Don Wagner officiated with music provided by Joni Nelson. Interment was in the Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
