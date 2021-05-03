Brian W. Rosenau

Brian Wayne Rosenau, of Bethel, formerly of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. He was 45 years old.
He was born Sept. 30, 1975, in Cambridge, Minnesota to Gary and Virginia (Hebeisen) Rosenau. He was baptized at a Baptist Church in Maplewood. Brian attended grade school and high school in Cambridge and graduated in 1994. He worked many jobs including an over the road truck driver for 10 years. More recently he went on to barber school and worked as a barber with his cousin Jeff in the Lino Lakes – Circle Pines area, and also in Mora.
On June 29, 2001, he was united in marriage to Mindy at the Dale Evangelical Free Church. They were married 15 years and lived in the Cambridge area.
Brian was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. He loved his family and his animals. He especially enjoyed camping with his family on the North Shore, and working on projects with family. He was involved with the Men’s Bible Study Group at New Hope Church in Isanti.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ezra and Shirley Budke, Ruben and Evelyn Hebeisen, his father in October, 2011, his mother just four days prior to his passing, and cousin Randy Brellenthin.
Brian is survived by his sister Lisa Rosenau of Bethel, brother Chris (Melissa) Rosenau of Mora, former wife Mindy Bykowski of Grand Junction, CO, many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
