Bruce C. Vetvick

Bruce Charles Vetvick, of Princeton and formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning with his wife of 58 years, Joyce, by his side. He was 79 years old.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. They lived on Lake Skogman and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a great handyman and loved to help others doing repairs and enjoyed spending time on his riding lawn mower. He spent many years owning hardware stores in Centuria and Osceola, Wisconsin, where he raised his family. He was raised in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Bruce had been residing at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton with his wife. He had spent the last 20 years in Cambridge.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Kevin (Jackie) Vetvick; daughter, Kristina Fahlgren (Dan Gill); grandchildren, Nathan (Ashley) Vetvick, Erinn Vetvick (Nick Schulze), Robert Fahlgren, Kyle (Melissa) Fahlgren, Brent Fahlgren; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Grayson, August, and Brennlee.
A celebration of life will be held later in 2021. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.