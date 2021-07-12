Bruce Carlston, of Isanti, MN and Port Charlotte, FL died July 8, 2021 He was 74 years old.
Bruce was a Purple Heart Recipient, Marine, Brother, Father and Grandfather. Bruce was proud of his family and with the love and support of his family and friends, was able to come to rekindle his pride in being a U.S. Marine.
Bruce’s career spanned five decades, all with Control Data. He loved his homes and friends in Florida and Minnesota sharing time between the two. He will be missed by his devoted friend, Cinda Raymond.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Rosamond; brothers, Lary and Steve. Bruce is survived by brother, Marty; sisters, Ginny Pledger and Bobbi Sye; four children, Scott, Tom, Kory and Monique; and six grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
