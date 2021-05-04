Carol A. Blood

Carol Annette Blood, of Isanti, died at her home on May 3, 2021. She was 63 years old.
Carol was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Minneapolis to Wallace and Virginia (Martin) Schmidt. She was raised in Elk River and graduated from Blaine High School. Carol married Wayne Blood on Sept. 11, 1976 and they made their home in rural Isanti. She was employed as a utility locator for City Lights for several years. Carol enjoyed crocheting, crafting, bird watching, her dogs and especially the family activities and being with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Dale Hofker. She is survived by her husband, Wayne of Isanti; two sons, Mark (Mindy) Blood of Mora, Martyn (Hailly) Blood of Sierra Vista, Arizona; five grandchildren; three brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Schmidt, Bruce (Vivian) Schmidt, Tommy (Victoria) Schmidt; three sisters, Bonnie (Gary) Weatherman, Carla (Jerry) Bruggeman, Toni Lee Schmidt (Todd Goldenstein); and by many other relatives and friends.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A gathering time will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
