Carol L. Cantwell

Carol Louise Cantwell of North Branch, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021. She was 83 years old.
Carol was born to Sophia (Henricks) and Walter Lindstrom in North Branch Township on June 4, 1937. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1955 and then moved to the San Francisco area. When her youthful marriage to Paul Hemming ended, she moved to the San Diego area. She married William Cantwell of Arkansas in 1963 and they shared 38 years of working and traveling in all 50 states.
In 2004, she met James Otwell of Arkansas and they traveled together for 14 years until his death in 2019. Carol was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Oxford. She was such a calm, sweet, easy-going, happy person in every situation- unless a spider was in her presence, then all heck broke loose!
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Cantwell; brother, Wallace Lindstrom and brother-in-law Kenneth Johnson. She is survived by sister, Corinne Johnson; brother, John (Sandy) Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Carol Lindstrom; treasured nieces and nephews, Kevin (Laurel) Johnson, Charles Johnson, Kristen (Wade) Rudquist, Nancy (Garland) Nyberg, Lori Shir (Dave), Jason (Kris) Lindstrom; stepson, William Cantwell, Jr. (Karen) and their children, Travis and Jodie and grandchildren Ashley and Hailey.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Weber. Family asks that masks be worn and bring a chair if needed. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
